N°90 Autour de Châtel-Montagne Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne Châtel-Montagne Allier

N°90 Autour de Châtel-Montagne Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne 15 place Alphonse Corre 03250 Châtel-Montagne Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Départ de Châtel-Montagne et de son église romane du XII siècle.
+33 4 70 59 37 89
English : N°90 Autour de Châtel-Montagne Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne
Departure from Châtel-Montagne and its 12th-century Romanesque church.
Deutsch : N°90 Autour de Châtel-Montagne Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne
Abfahrt von Châtel-Montagne und seiner romanischen Kirche aus dem 12.
Italiano :
Partenza da Châtel-Montagne e dalla sua chiesa romanica del XII secolo.
Español : N°90 Autour de Châtel-Montagne Espace VTT-FFC Vichy Montagne
Salida de Châtel-Montagne y su iglesia románica del siglo XII.
