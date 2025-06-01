PARCOURS CYCLO CAP SUR LA FORÊT DE PERSEIGNE Mamers Sarthe
Durée : Distance : 34400.0 Tarif :
Voilà un circuit qui vous permet de rejoindre le belvédère en forêt de Perseigne, sans trop de difficulté si vous êtes équipés d’un vélo à assistance électrique, mais avec quelques bons dénivelés pour les autres
http://www.tourisme-maine-saosnois.com/ +33 2 43 97 60 63
English :
Here is a circuit that allows you to reach the lookout in the Perseigne forest, without too much difficulty if you are equipped with an electrically assisted bicycle, but with some good gradients for the others
Deutsch :
Hier ist ein Rundweg, der Sie zum Aussichtspunkt im Wald von Perseigne führt, ohne große Schwierigkeiten, wenn Sie mit einem Fahrrad mit Elektrounterstützung ausgestattet sind, aber mit einigen guten Höhenunterschieden für die anderen
Italiano :
Ecco un circuito che permette di raggiungere il belvedere nella foresta della Perseigne, senza troppe difficoltà se si è dotati di una bicicletta a pedalata assistita, ma con qualche buona pendenza per gli altri
Español :
He aquí un circuito que permite llegar al mirador del bosque de Perseigne, sin demasiada dificultad si se está equipado con una bicicleta con asistencia eléctrica, pero con algunas buenas pendientes para los demás
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-17 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire