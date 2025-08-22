Sentier botanique Genouilly Cher

Sentier botanique A pieds

Sentier botanique Etang des Sceps 18310 Genouilly Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : Distance : 5000.0 Tarif :

Découvrez le sentier botanique, au départ de l’étang des Sceps, Aménagé sur 3 circuits de 2,5 à 4.5 km. 46 essences sont présentées à l’aide de pupitres pédagogiques.

Une belle promenade à faire en famille.

+33 2 48 52 21 62

English :

Discover the botanical trail, starting from the pond of Sceps, arranged on 3 circuits from 2,5 to 4,5 km. 46 species are presented with the help of educational desks.

A beautiful walk to make in family.

Deutsch :

Entdecken Sie den botanischen Pfad, der am Étang des Sceps beginnt. Er wurde auf drei Rundwegen von 2,5 bis 4,5 km Länge angelegt. 46 Baumarten werden mithilfe von pädagogischen Pulten vorgestellt.

Ein schöner Spaziergang für die ganze Familie.

Italiano :

Scoprite il sentiero botanico, che parte dallo stagno di Sceps e si sviluppa su 3 circuiti da 2,5 a 4,5 km. 46 specie sono presentate con l’aiuto di banchi didattici.

Una bella passeggiata da fare con la famiglia.

Español :

Descubra el sendero botánico, que parte del estanque del Sceps, trazado en 3 circuitos de 2,5 a 4,5 km. se presentan 46 especies con la ayuda de pupitres educativos.

Un bonito paseo para hacer con la familia.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-02 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire