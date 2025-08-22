Sentier d’Interprétation du Canal de l’Adroit Colmars Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

Sentier d’Interprétation du Canal de l’Adroit

Sentier d’Interprétation du Canal de l’Adroit Parking de l’office de tourisme 04370 Colmars Alpes-de-Haute-Provence Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Le sentier de découverte en balcon, offre un panorama privilégié sur les fortifications. Il est équipé de tables de lecture valorisant le patrimoine bâti. Au départ du coeur du village, il longe l’ancien canal d’irrigation puis redescend sur les Espiniers

English : Canal de l’Adroit Interpretation Trail

As this discovery trail is on a high ledge, it offers an

impressive view of the fortifications. On this trail you will find

information boards describing the architectural heritage.

Starting from the centre of the village, this trail goes along the old

irrigation canal and then descends onto the Espiniers road.

To return you have to walk along the main road D908 for 500

metres

Deutsch :

Der Balkonpfad bietet einen herrlichen Blick auf die Festungsanlagen. Er ist mit Lesetischen ausgestattet, die das bauliche Erbe aufwerten. Vom Dorfkern aus führt er entlang des alten Bewässerungskanals und dann hinunter nach Les Espiniers

Italiano :

Sovrastando il villaggio, il sentiero didattico offre un

panorama incontaminato sulle fortificazioni. E attrezzato di

pannelli informativi che valorizzano il patrimonio edificato. Dal

centro del paese, il percorso costeggia l’antico canale di

irrigazione poi scende giù verso les Espiniers.

Il ritorno avviene lungo la strada dipartimentale D908 su 500 m

Español :

El sendero de descubrimiento del balcón ofrece una vista privilegiada de las fortificaciones. Está equipado con mesas de lectura que destacan el patrimonio construido. Partiendo del corazón del pueblo, recorre la antigua acequia y desciende hasta Les Espiniers

