Sentier Mire et Combaud Vinsobres Drôme
Sentier Mire et Combaud Vinsobres Drôme vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Sentier Mire et Combaud
Sentier Mire et Combaud Chemin Laparan 26110 Vinsobres Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
Jolie randonnée ombragée permettant d’accéder à la table d’orientation et de découvrir le superbe paysage de Vinsobres et à l’arrière plan le Géant de Provence, le Mont Ventoux.
English :
A lovely, shady hike to the orientation table and the superb Vinsobres landscape, with the Giant of Provence, Mont Ventoux, in the background.
Deutsch :
Schöne schattige Wanderung, bei der man zum Orientierungstisch gelangt und die wunderschöne Landschaft von Vinsobres und im Hintergrund den Riesen der Provence, den Mont Ventoux, entdecken kann.
Italiano :
Una bella passeggiata ombreggiata che vi porterà al tavolo di orientamento e vi farà ammirare il superbo scenario di Vinsobres, con il gigante della Provenza, il Mont Ventoux, sullo sfondo.
Español :
Un bonito y sombreado paseo que le llevará hasta la mesa de orientación y le permitirá contemplar el magnífico paisaje de Vinsobres, con el gigante de la Provenza, el Mont Ventoux, al fondo.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-07-16 par Agence d’Attractivité de la Drôme source Apidae Tourisme