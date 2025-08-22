Sentier Mire et Combaud Vinsobres Drôme

Sentier Mire et Combaud

Sentier Mire et Combaud Chemin Laparan 26110 Vinsobres Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Jolie randonnée ombragée permettant d’accéder à la table d’orientation et de découvrir le superbe paysage de Vinsobres et à l’arrière plan le Géant de Provence, le Mont Ventoux.

English :

A lovely, shady hike to the orientation table and the superb Vinsobres landscape, with the Giant of Provence, Mont Ventoux, in the background.

Deutsch :

Schöne schattige Wanderung, bei der man zum Orientierungstisch gelangt und die wunderschöne Landschaft von Vinsobres und im Hintergrund den Riesen der Provence, den Mont Ventoux, entdecken kann.

Italiano :

Una bella passeggiata ombreggiata che vi porterà al tavolo di orientamento e vi farà ammirare il superbo scenario di Vinsobres, con il gigante della Provenza, il Mont Ventoux, sullo sfondo.

Español :

Un bonito y sombreado paseo que le llevará hasta la mesa de orientación y le permitirá contemplar el magnífico paisaje de Vinsobres, con el gigante de la Provenza, el Mont Ventoux, al fondo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-07-16 par Agence d’Attractivité de la Drôme source Apidae Tourisme