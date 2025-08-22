SIGNAL DE VENTALON (COTATION NOIR) Vialas Lozère
SIGNAL DE VENTALON (COTATION NOIR) Vialas Lozère vendredi 1 mai 2026.
SIGNAL DE VENTALON (COTATION NOIR) VTT de descente Très difficile
SIGNAL DE VENTALON (COTATION NOIR) Le village 48220 Vialas Lozère Occitanie
Durée : 270 Distance : 30700.0 Tarif :
Très belle boucle autour du Luech dans une zone de faille entre schiste et granit. Circuit avec de nombreux points de vue. Parcours difficile au dénivelé important. Attention à certains passages un peu techniques.
Très difficile
+33 4 66 45 81 94
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Beautiful loop around the Luech in a fault zone between schist and granite. Circuit with numerous viewpoints. Challenging route with steep gradients. Beware of some technical sections.
Deutsch :
Sehr schöner Rundweg um den Luech in einer Verwerfungszone zwischen Schiefer und Granit. Rundweg mit zahlreichen Aussichtspunkten. Schwierige Strecke mit großem Höhenunterschied. Vorsicht bei einigen etwas technischen Passagen.
Italiano :
Un bellissimo giro intorno al Luech in una zona di faglia tra scisti e graniti. Un circuito con molti punti panoramici. Un percorso difficile con un notevole dislivello. Attenzione ad alcuni tratti tecnici.
Español :
Un hermoso bucle alrededor del Luech en una zona de falla entre esquisto y granito. Un circuito con muchos miradores. Un recorrido difícil con un desnivel importante. Cuidado con algunos tramos técnicos.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2022-09-01 par CDT Lozère