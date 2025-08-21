Thionville au temps jadis Thionville Moselle

Thionville au temps jadis Adultes A pieds Facile

Thionville au temps jadis

Entrons dans la mémoire. Derrière des photos noir et blanc se cachent les couleurs…

Le guide vous accompagne et vous fait voyager dans le temps. Grâce à de nombreuses photos et gravures anciennes, Thionville apparaît sous un nouveau jour. Horlogerie, défilé canin ou fontaine sur la place Anne Grommerch. Anciens remparts et portes d’entrée de ville. Kiosque à musique ou statue fantôme.

Les plus anciens se souviendront, les plus jeunes découvriront.

Prêts pour cette nouvelle expérience?!

Let’s get into the memory. Behind black and white photos hide the colors..

The guide accompanies you and takes you on a journey through time. Thanks to many old photos and engravings, Thionville appears in a new light. Watchmaking, dog parade or fountain on the Anne Grommerch square. Ancient ramparts and city gates. Bandstand or ghost statue.

The older ones will remember, the younger ones will discover.

Ready for this new experience?!

Gehen wir in die Erinnerung. Hinter den Schwarz-Weiß-Fotos verbergen sich die Farben..

Der Reiseführer begleitet Sie und nimmt Sie mit auf eine Reise in die Vergangenheit. Dank zahlreicher alter Fotos und Stiche erscheint Thionville in einem neuen Licht. Uhrmacherei, Hundeparade oder Brunnen auf dem Place Anne Grommerch. Ehemalige Stadtmauern und Stadttore. Musikpavillon oder Geisterstatue.

Die Älteren werden sich erinnern, die Jüngeren werden entdecken.

Sind Sie bereit für diese neue Erfahrung?

Entriamo nella memoria. Dietro le foto in bianco e nero si nascondono i colori?

La guida vi accompagna e vi fa viaggiare nel tempo. Grazie a numerose foto e incisioni d’epoca, Thionville appare sotto una nuova luce. La costruzione di un orologio, una sfilata di cani o una fontana in Place Anne Grommerch. Antichi bastioni e porte della città. Tribuna o statua fantasma.

I più grandi ricorderanno, i più piccoli scopriranno.

Siete pronti per questa nuova esperienza?

Entremos en la memoria. Detrás de las fotos en blanco y negro se esconden los colores?

El guía le acompaña y le hace viajar en el tiempo. Gracias a numerosas fotos y grabados antiguos, Thionville aparece bajo una nueva luz. La fabricación de relojes, un desfile de perros o una fuente en la plaza Anne Grommerch. Antiguas murallas y puertas de la ciudad. Quiosco de música o estatua fantasma.

Los mayores recordarán, los más jóvenes descubrirán.

¿Listo para esta nueva experiencia?

