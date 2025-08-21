Thionville se découvre Thionville Moselle

Thionville se découvre Adultes A pieds Facile

Thionville se découvre 31 Place Anne Grommerch 57100 Thionville Moselle Grand Est

Durée : 90 Distance : 2000.0 Tarif :

Pierre après pierre, les Thionvillois reconstruisent leur Autel de la patrie. Des années qu’il se cache dans le grand cimetière Saint-François. Il attendait patiemment sa renaissance et son retour en gloire. Il en a vu des choses, il pourrait témoigner !

En 1792, la Ville le construit pour remplacer son petit frère de bois. Il était devenu bien trop fragile face aux intempéries de l’Est et à la cruauté humaine. Aujourd’hui, il ne reste que lui. Toutes les autres villes ont perdu leurs précieux autels sous les coups des soldats napoléoniens.

Son œil flamboyant, symbole maçonnique sculpté au sommet de l’obélisque, observe. Les Thionvillois festoient. Ils se marient. Ils baptisent. Ils sont tous autour de lui dans un défilé de chants, de rires et de joie. Pourtant, l’autel est né en pleine Révolution. Ne dit-on pas que les têtes sont tombées, que les églises ont été pillées ? Mais les habitants, eux, sont heureux. L’autel de la patrie rit avec eux.

Il en a, des histoires à raconter ! Sur ses voisins, aussi le beffroi, l’église Saint-Maximin, la tour aux puces.

English :

Stone after stone, the Thionville inhabitants are rebuilding their Altar of the Fatherland. It has been hiding for years in the great Saint-François cemetery. He patiently awaited his rebirth and his return in glory. He saw things, he could testify!

In 1792, the City built him to replace his little wooden brother. It had become far too fragile in the face of the bad weather in the East and human cruelty. Today, he is the only one left. All the other towns lost their precious altars under the blows of Napoleon’s soldiers.

His flamboyant eye, a Masonic symbol sculpted on the top of the obelisk, observes. The Thionville inhabitants feast. They get married. They baptize. They are all around him in a parade of songs, laughter and joy. Yet the altar was born in the midst of the Revolution. Don’t they say that heads fell, that churches were looted? But the inhabitants are happy. The altar of the Fatherland is laughing with them.

It has stories to tell! About his neighbours, too: the belfry, St. Maximin’s church, the flea tower.

Deutsch :

Stein für Stein bauen die Thionviller ihren Altar des Vaterlandes wieder auf. Jahrelang hatte er sich auf dem großen Friedhof Saint-François versteckt. Geduldig wartete er auf seine Wiedergeburt und seine Rückkehr zu neuem Ruhm. Er hat viel gesehen, er könnte Zeugnis ablegen!

Im Jahr 1792 baute die Stadt ihn, um seinen kleinen Bruder aus Holz zu ersetzen. Er war angesichts der Unwetter im Osten und der Grausamkeit der Menschen viel zu zerbrechlich geworden. Heute ist nur noch er übrig. Alle anderen Städte verloren ihre wertvollen Altäre unter den Schlägen der napoleonischen Soldaten.

Sein flammendes Auge, das als freimaurerisches Symbol auf der Spitze des Obelisken gemeißelt ist, beobachtet. Die Thionviller feiern. Sie schließen Ehen. Sie lassen sich taufen. Sie sind alle um ihn herum in einer Parade aus Gesang, Lachen und Freude. Dabei ist der Altar mitten in der Revolution entstanden. Heißt es nicht, dass Köpfe gerollt und Kirchen geplündert wurden? Die Einwohner jedoch sind glücklich. Der Altar des Vaterlandes lacht mit ihnen.

Er hat viele Geschichten zu erzählen! Auch über seine Nachbarn: den Belfried, die Kirche Saint-Maximin, den Flohturm.

Italiano :

Pietra dopo pietra, gli abitanti di Thionville stanno ricostruendo il loro Altare della Patria. Da anni si nasconde nel grande cimitero di Saint-François. Ha atteso pazientemente la sua rinascita e il suo ritorno alla gloria. Ha visto molto, potrebbe testimoniare!

Nel 1792, la città lo costruì per sostituire il fratello di legno. Era diventato troppo fragile di fronte alle intemperie dell’Est e alla crudeltà umana. Oggi è l’unico rimasto. Tutte le altre città persero i loro preziosi altari sotto i colpi dei soldati napoleonici.

Il suo occhio fiammeggiante, un simbolo massonico scolpito sulla sommità dell’obelisco, osserva. Gli abitanti di Thionville festeggiano. Si sposano. Battezzano. Sono tutti intorno a lui in una parata di canti, risate e gioia. Tuttavia, l’altare è nato in piena Rivoluzione. Non si dice che sono cadute delle teste, che le chiese sono state saccheggiate? Ma gli abitanti sono felici. L’altare della patria ride con loro.

Ha storie da raccontare! Anche sui suoi vicini: il campanile, la chiesa di Saint-Maximin, la torre del mercato delle pulci.

Español :

Piedra a piedra, los habitantes de Thionville reconstruyen su Altar de la Patria. Durante años se ha escondido en el gran cementerio de Saint-François. Ha estado esperando pacientemente su renacimiento y su vuelta a la gloria. Ha visto mucho, ¡podría testificar!

En 1792, la ciudad lo construyó para sustituir a su hermano de madera. Se había vuelto demasiado frágil ante el mal tiempo en el Este y la crueldad humana. Hoy en día, es el único que queda. Todas las demás ciudades perdieron sus preciosos altares bajo los golpes de los soldados napoleónicos.

Su ojo flamígero, un símbolo masónico tallado en la cima del obelisco, vigila. Los habitantes de Thionville lo celebran. Se casan. Ellos bautizan. Le rodean en un desfile de canciones, risas y alegría. Sin embargo, el altar nació en plena Revolución. ¿No dicen que han caído cabezas, que las iglesias han sido saqueadas? Pero los habitantes son felices. El altar de la patria se ríe con ellos.

Tiene historias que contar También sobre sus vecinos: el campanario, la iglesia de Saint-Maximin, la torre del mercadillo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-08 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain