Thionville urbanisme allemand Thionville Moselle

Thionville 57100 Thionville Moselle Grand Est

Durée : 90 Distance : 2000.0

Jugenstill, art nouveau, art déco… parmi tous ces termes architecturaux il arrive parfois que l’on s’y perde. Cependant, ils ont tous un point commun, ils sont apparus et ont connu leur apogée pendant l’Annexion Allemande. A Thionville, plusieurs bâtiments en gardent des traces, plus ou moins visibles. Accompagnés de votre guide, partez en quête des édifices, levez la tête, restez attentifs et vous ne verrez peut être plus Thionville de la même manière.

http://www.thionvilletourisme.fr/ +33 3 82 53 33 18

Jugenstill, art nouveau, art deco… among all these architectural terms it sometimes happens that one gets lost. However, they all have one thing in common, they appeared and reached their peak during the German Annexation. In Thionville, several buildings keep traces of them, more or less visible. Accompanied by your guide, go in search of the buildings, look up, pay attention and you may not see Thionville in the same way anymore.

Jugenstill, Jugendstil, Art déco … unter all diesen architektonischen Begriffen kann man schon mal den Überblick verlieren. Eines haben sie jedoch alle gemeinsam: Sie entstanden und erlebten ihre Blütezeit während der deutschen Annexion. In Thionville sind an mehreren Gebäuden mehr oder weniger sichtbare Spuren davon zu sehen. Gehen Sie mit Ihrem Reiseführer auf die Suche nach den Gebäuden, heben Sie den Kopf, bleiben Sie aufmerksam und Sie werden Thionville vielleicht nicht mehr auf die gleiche Weise sehen.

Jugenstill, art nouveau, art deco… tra tutti questi termini architettonici a volte ci si può confondere. Tuttavia, tutti hanno una cosa in comune: sono apparsi e hanno raggiunto il loro apice durante l’annessione tedesca. A Thionville, diversi edifici ne conservano le tracce, più o meno visibili. Accompagnati dalla vostra guida, andate alla ricerca degli edifici, guardate in alto, prestate attenzione e forse non vedrete più Thionville allo stesso modo.

Jugenstill, art nouveau, art deco… entre todos estos términos arquitectónicos a veces puede resultar confuso. Sin embargo, todas ellas tienen algo en común: aparecieron y alcanzaron su máximo esplendor durante la Anexión alemana. En Thionville, varios edificios tienen rastros de esto, más o menos visibles. Acompañado por su guía, vaya en busca de los edificios, mire hacia arriba, preste atención y puede que nunca vuelva a ver Thionville de la misma manera.

