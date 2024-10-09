VTT’Sioule 27 km Circuit N°3 Bellenaves Allier

VTT’Sioule 27 km Circuit N°3 Départ du Vert Plateau, La Tuilerie 03330 Bellenaves Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

En prenant ce circuit, le vététiste partira à la découverte de Villard-les-Bois, ancien hameau de sabotiers, du beau viaduc courbe de la Perrière maçonné avec le granit local et la vallée du Belon. Cadres Bucoliques assurés.

http://www.valdesioule.com/ +33 4 70 45 32 73

English :

On this route, mountain bikers will discover Villard-les-Bois, a former hamlet of clog-makers, the beautiful curved viaduct at La Perrière, built from local granite, and the Belon valley. Bucolic frames guaranteed.

Deutsch :

Auf dieser Strecke können Mountainbiker Villard-les-Bois, einen alten Weiler von Holzschuhmachern, das schöne gebogene Viadukt von La Perrière, das aus dem örtlichen Granit gebaut wurde, und das Tal des Belon entdecken. Bukolische Rahmen garantiert.

Italiano :

Percorrendo questo itinerario, il mountain biker scoprirà Villard-les-Bois, un antico borgo di calzolai, il bellissimo viadotto curvo di La Perrière costruito con il granito locale e la valle del Belon. Cornici bucoliche garantite.

Español :

Al tomar esta ruta, el ciclista de montaña descubrirá Villard-les-Bois, una antigua aldea de zapateros, el hermoso viaducto curvo de La Perrière construido con granito local y el valle de Belon. Marcos bucólicos garantizados.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-10-09 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme