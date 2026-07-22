JEP 2026 L’Hippodrome de Vichy : 150 ans d’histoire Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive Bellerive-sur-Allier

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Bellerive-sur-Allier

JEP 2026 L’Hippodrome de Vichy : 150 ans d’histoire

Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive 2 route de Charmeil Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 14:30:00

fin : 2026-09-19 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Visite guidée historique par Fabienne Gelin, responsable des Fonds patrimoniaux de Vichy et Eloïse Pradon, responsable Communication de l’hippodrome.

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Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive 2 route de Charmeil Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes f.gelin@ville-vichy.fr

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English :

Historical guided tour led by Fabienne Gelin, head of Vichy’s Heritage Collections, and Eloïse Pradon, the racetrack’s communications director.

L’événement JEP 2026 L’Hippodrome de Vichy : 150 ans d’histoire Bellerive-sur-Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par Vichy Destinations