JEP 2026 L’Hippodrome de Vichy : 150 ans d’histoire Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive Bellerive-sur-Allier
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive · Bellerive-sur-Allier
Informations pratiques
Bellerive-sur-Allier
JEP 2026 L’Hippodrome de Vichy : 150 ans d’histoire
Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive 2 route de Charmeil Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 14:30:00
fin : 2026-09-19 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Visite guidée historique par Fabienne Gelin, responsable des Fonds patrimoniaux de Vichy et Eloïse Pradon, responsable Communication de l’hippodrome.
.
Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive 2 route de Charmeil Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes f.gelin@ville-vichy.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Historical guided tour led by Fabienne Gelin, head of Vichy’s Heritage Collections, and Eloïse Pradon, the racetrack’s communications director.
L’événement JEP 2026 L’Hippodrome de Vichy : 150 ans d’histoire Bellerive-sur-Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par Vichy Destinations
À voir aussi à Bellerive-sur-Allier (Allier)
- Coupe Galéa Valério Sporting Vichy Tennis Padel Bellerive-sur-Allier 3 août 2026
- Coupe Galéa Valério 2026 à Vichy Sporting Vichy Tennis Padel Bellerive-sur-Allier 3 août 2026
- Marché nocturne Bellerive-sur-Allier 7 août 2026
- Magic Drone Show Le Voyageur des Rêves Hippodrome de Vichy Bellerive Bellerive-sur-Allier 7 août 2026
- Concert Apéro Bellerive-sur-Allier 8 août 2026