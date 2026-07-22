UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bellerive-sur-Allier

JEP 2026 L’Hippodrome de Vichy : 150 ans d’histoire Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive Bellerive-sur-Allier

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive · Bellerive-sur-Allier

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Heure de début
14:30:00
Lieu
Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive
Adresse
2 route de Charmeil
Ville
03700 Bellerive-sur-Allier
Département
Allier
Tarif

Bellerive-sur-Allier

JEP 2026 L’Hippodrome de Vichy : 150 ans d’histoire

Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive 2 route de Charmeil Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 14:30:00
fin : 2026-09-19 16:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Visite guidée historique par Fabienne Gelin, responsable des Fonds patrimoniaux de Vichy et Eloïse Pradon, responsable Communication de l’hippodrome.
  .

Hippodrome de Vichy-Bellerive 2 route de Charmeil Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes   f.gelin@ville-vichy.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Historical guided tour led by Fabienne Gelin, head of Vichy’s Heritage Collections, and Eloïse Pradon, the racetrack’s communications director.

L’événement JEP 2026 L’Hippodrome de Vichy : 150 ans d’histoire Bellerive-sur-Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par Vichy Destinations

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