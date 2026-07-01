JEROME COMMANDEUR Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan
jeudi 25 mars 2027 · Place Armand Lanoux · Perpignan
Informations pratiques
Perpignan
JEROME COMMANDEUR
Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 40 – 40 – 43
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-03-25 20:29:00
fin : 2027-03-25
Date(s) :
2027-03-25
Au Palais des Congrès, Jérôme Commandeur joue un nouveau one-man
.
Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
At the Palais des Congr%E8s, Jérôme Commandeur is performing a new one-man show
L’événement JEROME COMMANDEUR Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME
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