JEROME COMMANDEUR Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

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Perpignan

JEROME COMMANDEUR

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 40 – 40 – 43

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-03-25 20:29:00

fin : 2027-03-25

Date(s) :

2027-03-25

Au Palais des Congrès, Jérôme Commandeur joue un nouveau one-man

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Place Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

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English :

At the Palais des Congr%E8s, Jérôme Commandeur is performing a new one-man show

L’événement JEROME COMMANDEUR Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-01 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME