Jeux gonflables Parking Espace Nelson Mandela Algrange
Jeux gonflables Parking Espace Nelson Mandela Algrange dimanche 26 juillet 2026.
Algrange
Jeux gonflables
Parking Espace Nelson Mandela 25 rue du Maréchal Foch Algrange Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-26 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-26 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-26
Petits et grands sont invités à profiter d’une après-midi placée sous le signe de l’amusement avec des jeux gonflables accessibles à toute la famille. Une animation idéale pour partager un moment convivial et festif. Une offre de restauration sera proposée sur place.Tout public
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Parking Espace Nelson Mandela 25 rue du Maréchal Foch Algrange 57440 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 84 30 13 secretariat@ville-algrange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Young and old alike are invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun with inflatable games for the whole family. It’s the perfect event for sharing a friendly and festive time together. Food and drinks will be available on site.
L’événement Jeux gonflables Algrange a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME
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- Fête Nationale Algrange 13 juillet 2026
- Soirée jeux de société Place F. Mitterrand Algrange 22 juillet 2026
- Circuit training club Algrange 29 juillet 2026
- Marché artisanal nocturne Espace Nelson Mandela Algrange 7 août 2026