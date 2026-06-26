Jeux gonflables Parking Espace Nelson Mandela Algrange

Algrange

Jeux gonflables

Parking Espace Nelson Mandela 25 rue du Maréchal Foch Algrange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-26 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-26

Petits et grands sont invités à profiter d’une après-midi placée sous le signe de l’amusement avec des jeux gonflables accessibles à toute la famille. Une animation idéale pour partager un moment convivial et festif. Une offre de restauration sera proposée sur place.Tout public

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Parking Espace Nelson Mandela 25 rue du Maréchal Foch Algrange 57440 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 84 30 13 secretariat@ville-algrange.fr

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English :

Young and old alike are invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun with inflatable games for the whole family. It’s the perfect event for sharing a friendly and festive time together. Food and drinks will be available on site.

L’événement Jeux gonflables Algrange a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME