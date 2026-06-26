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Jeux gonflables Parking Espace Nelson Mandela Algrange

Jeux gonflables Parking Espace Nelson Mandela Algrange

Jeux gonflables Parking Espace Nelson Mandela Algrange dimanche 26 juillet 2026.

Lieu
Parking Espace Nelson Mandela
Adresse
25 rue du Maréchal Foch
Ville
57440 Algrange
Département
Moselle
Début
dimanche 26 juillet 2026
Fin
dimanche 26 juillet 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Tarif
0 Gratuit

Algrange

Jeux gonflables

Parking Espace Nelson Mandela 25 rue du Maréchal Foch Algrange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-26 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-26

Petits et grands sont invités à profiter d’une après-midi placée sous le signe de l’amusement avec des jeux gonflables accessibles à toute la famille. Une animation idéale pour partager un moment convivial et festif. Une offre de restauration sera proposée sur place.Tout public
0  .

Parking Espace Nelson Mandela 25 rue du Maréchal Foch Algrange 57440 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 84 30 13  secretariat@ville-algrange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Young and old alike are invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun with inflatable games for the whole family. It’s the perfect event for sharing a friendly and festive time together. Food and drinks will be available on site.

L’événement Jeux gonflables Algrange a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME

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