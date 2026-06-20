Journée Européenne du patrimoine Balade patrimoniale commentée Mairie L’Isle-d’Espagnac

Informations pratiques

L’Isle-d’Espagnac

Journée Européenne du patrimoine Balade patrimoniale commentée

Mairie 1 Place François Mitterrand L’Isle-d’Espagnac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 15:30:00

fin : 2026-09-19 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Partez à la découverte des anciens moyens de transport traversant la commune (tramway et train) puis arrêtez-vous à l’église Saint-Michel pour une visite originale autour de l’application numérique Eglises Romanes de GrandAngoulême conçue par le PAH.

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Mairie 1 Place François Mitterrand L’Isle-d’Espagnac 16340 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 38 62 08

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English :

Set out to explore the historic modes of transportation that once traversed the town (tram and train), then stop by theSaint-Michel Church for a unique tour using the digital app “Romanesque Churches of Grand-Angoulême,” developed by the PAH.

L’événement Journée Européenne du patrimoine Balade patrimoniale commentée L’Isle-d’Espagnac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême