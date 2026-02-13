JOURNÉE PORTES OUVERTES, Lycée Monod, Antony
JOURNÉE PORTES OUVERTES Samedi 14 mars, 08h00 Lycée Monod Hauts-de-Seine
Entrée libre
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-03-14T08:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-14T12:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2026-03-14T08:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-14T12:00:00+01:00
Venez découvrir l’Institut de Formation Aide-Soignant du lycée MONOD
Lycée Monod 26 avenue Léon Jouhaux 92160 Antony Antony 92160 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France
