JOURNEES EUROPEENNES DU PATRIMOINE, Jardin intérieur à ciel ouvert, 6 Chem. du Lavoir, 61430 Athis-Val-de-Rouvre, Athis-Val-de-Rouvre

JOURNEES EUROPEENNES DU PATRIMOINE 19 et 20 septembre Jardin intérieur à ciel ouvert, 6 Chem. du Lavoir, 61430 Athis-Val-de-Rouvre Orne

15H – 19H. 7 €, gratuit pour les moins de 18 ans.

Début : 2026-09-19T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-19T19:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-09-20T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-20T19:00:00+02:00

Jardin intérieur à ciel ouvert, 6 Chem. du Lavoir, 61430 Athis-Val-de-Rouvre Chemin du Lavoir, 61430 Athis-Val-de-Rouvre Athis-Val-de-Rouvre 61430 Orne Normandie
Téléphone: 02 33 65 70 38
Email: contact@delomez.net
Site web: http://www.jardin-interieuracielouvert.com/

Visite commentée du jardin