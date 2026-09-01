Journees européennes du patrimoine: la glucoserie la glucoserie Service Pays d’Art et d’Histoire Épinal

Informations pratiques

Épinal

Journees européennes du patrimoine: la glucoserie

la glucoserie Service Pays d’Art et d’Histoire 48 Chemin de la Colombière Épinal Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-09-19 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19 2026-09-20

La Glucoserie vous ouvrira ses portes pour une visite ludique et interactive. Partez à la découverte du patrimoine et de l’histoire du Pays d’Épinal vous découvrirez l’exposition permanente, ainsi que la nouvelle exposition temporaire consacrée aux fermes rurales du Pays d’Epinal

Les objectifs de la Glucoserie sont multiples: valoriser le patrimoine du Pays d’Epinal, sensibiliser et informer les habitants sur ce patrimoine et offrir un support pédagogique permettant d’analyser et de comprendre le territoire.

Exposition permanente didactique et adaptée au jeune public, des expositions temporaires et un espace d’information ouvert à tous.Tout public

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la glucoserie Service Pays d’Art et d’Histoire 48 Chemin de la Colombière Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 56 32 11 12 rduchene@pays-epinal.fr

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English :

La Glucoserie will open its doors to you for a fun and interactive tour. Set out to explore the heritage and history of the Pays d’Epinal: you’ll discover the permanent exhibition, as well as the new temporary exhibition dedicated to rural farms in the Pays d’Epinal

The Glucoserie has multiple objectives: to promote the heritage of the Pays d’Epinal, to raise awareness and inform residents about this heritage, and to provide an educational resource for analyzing and understanding the region.

An educational permanent exhibition tailored to young visitors, temporary exhibitions, and an information center open to everyone.

L’événement Journees européennes du patrimoine: la glucoserie Épinal a été mis à jour le 2026-08-26 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION