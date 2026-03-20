Joy Forever • Grenade SUPERSONIC Paris

JOY FOREVER (22h00)

(Post punk – Hambourg, DEU)

Joy Forever is an international four-piece post-punk revival band based in Hamburg, Germany. With members hailing from the Czech Republic, Peru, and Germany, the band draws from diverse cultural perspectives to create a distinctive sound shaped by gritty guitars, dreamy synths, and raw, emotive vocals. Together they explore themes of social pressure and integration, capitalism, and the fragility of human existence in contemporary urban life through a broad European lens.

Their debut EP, Brand New Faces, is a compelling 5-track blend of reverb-soaked guitars and emotive vocals into an intense yet vulnerable soundscape. The EP was recorded in Brighton with producer Theo Verney (Lime Garden, English Teacher) and mastered at Metropolis Studios by Felix Davis (The Horrors, Geese), lending the release an international edge. Within the German music landscape, Brand New Faces stands as uncharted territory, a bold early marker of a new wave of sounds and ideas rising from the country’s underground.

Les 3 influences : Fontaines D.C., The Murder Capital, DIIV

https://joyforeverband.bandcamp.com/album/brand-new-faces

https://www.youtube.com/@JoyForeverBand

GRENADE (21h00)

(Alternative rock – Octopus Production – Paris, FR)

GRENADE évoque chez certains le beau et doux, chez d’autres le sanglant.

Traversant le chaos avec une intensité brute, les guitares aiguisées, les

synthétiseurs modulaires hypnotiques, les patterns de batterie tapageurs et la voix, tour à tour fragile et puissante, tendent un fil entre l’effondrement du monde et l’espoir d’un avenir meilleur.

Féroces sur scène, mélodieux dans l’âme, GRENADE nous livre un son vif,

sauvage et sans compromis. Un cri viscéral contre la tiédeur du monde.

Les premiers singles de leur 1er album, produit par le label Cephaloprod et édité par Le Poulpe, sortiront au printemps 2026

Les 3 influences : Queens of the Stone Age, Fontaines DC, Radiohead

https://youtube.com/@grenadetheband?si=iVjfNZggNmU66r-c

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

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Mardi 2 Juin 2026

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

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SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… The Horrors, Geese & The Murder Capital.

Le mardi 02 juin 2026

de 19h00 à 23h00

gratuit Tout public.

Horaire : année-mois-jour-heure

début : 2026-06-02T22:00:00+02:00

fin : 2026-06-03T02:00:00+02:00

Date(s) : 2026-06-02T19:00:00+02:00_2026-06-02T23:00:00+02:00

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo https://fb.me/e/5T05EI5aV https://fb.me/e/5T05EI5aV



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