Junior conference on Wireless and Optical Communication (JWOC), Télécom Paris, Palaiseau

Junior conference on Wireless and Optical Communication (JWOC) Vendredi 2 octobre, 09h00 Télécom Paris Essonne

Free, Registration mandatory

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-10-02T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-02T17:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-10-02T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-02T17:00:00+02:00

You are a Master’s or early-stage PhD student working on Communication and Networks? The Junior conference on Wireless and Optical Communication (JWOC) is for you!

The JWOC is a unique opportunity to attend a conference and discover research work in your field. Talks will be given by Master’s and PhD students presenting their ongoing work, and they will receive constructive feedback and sharpen their presentation skills in a dynamic and supportive environment.

Furthermore, two inspiring keynote talks from leading researchers from academia and industry will offer valuable insights and help you build your professional network.

So, if you are working on 5G / 6G and Antenna Design, Communication and Information Theory, Green Communication and Network Virtualization, Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning for Communication, Network Design and Monitoring, Optical and Wireless Communication, Quantum Communications, Secure Communication, Source and Channel Coding, …, join us at JWOC!

This event is co-organised by Université Paris-Saclay (UPSaclay) and Institut Polytechnique de Paris (IPP).

More information about the keynotes and the talks: https://hebergement.universite-paris-saclay.fr/jwoc/

Télécom Paris 19, place Marguerite Perey, Palaiseau 91120 Campus Urbain de Paris-Saclay Essonne Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://hebergement.universite-paris-saclay.fr/jwoc/ »}] [{« link »: « https://hebergement.universite-paris-saclay.fr/jwoc/ »}]

The Junior conference on Wireless and Optical Communication (JWOC) is a unique opportunity to discover research work in the field of wireless and optical communication and to help start your network. Computer science Wireless communication