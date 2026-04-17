Keziah Jones La BAM Metz
Keziah Jones La BAM Metz vendredi 13 novembre 2026.
Metz
Keziah Jones
La BAM Boulevard d’Alsace Metz Moselle
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-11-13 20:00:00
fin : 2026-11-13
Date(s) :
2026-11-13
Musicien engagé qui n’a jamais eu peur d’embrasser la pop.
Attaché à ses racines nigérianes sans pour autant s’interdire d’être nomade.
Inventeur d’un style majeur et imparable le blufunk mais toujours prêt à se réinventer.
Artiste pluridisciplinaire sans limites, imperméable au passage du temps…On n’aura jamais fini de découvrir le discret et inspirant Olufemi Sanyaolu, a.k.a. Mister Jones.Tout public
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La BAM Boulevard d’Alsace Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est
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English :
A committed musician who has never been afraid to embrace pop.
Attached to his Nigerian roots but never afraid to be nomadic.
Inventor of a major, unstoppable style blufunk but always ready to reinvent himself.
A multidisciplinary artist without limits, impervious to the passage of time… We’ll never be done discovering the discreet and inspiring Olufemi Sanyaolu, a.k.a. Mister Jones.
L’événement Keziah Jones Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ
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