Keziah Jones La BAM Metz

Metz

Keziah Jones

La BAM Boulevard d’Alsace Metz Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-11-13 20:00:00

fin : 2026-11-13

Date(s) :

2026-11-13

Musicien engagé qui n’a jamais eu peur d’embrasser la pop.

Attaché à ses racines nigérianes sans pour autant s’interdire d’être nomade.

Inventeur d’un style majeur et imparable le blufunk mais toujours prêt à se réinventer.

Artiste pluridisciplinaire sans limites, imperméable au passage du temps…On n’aura jamais fini de découvrir le discret et inspirant Olufemi Sanyaolu, a.k.a. Mister Jones.Tout public

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La BAM Boulevard d’Alsace Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

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English :

A committed musician who has never been afraid to embrace pop.

Attached to his Nigerian roots but never afraid to be nomadic.

Inventor of a major, unstoppable style blufunk but always ready to reinvent himself.

A multidisciplinary artist without limits, impervious to the passage of time… We’ll never be done discovering the discreet and inspiring Olufemi Sanyaolu, a.k.a. Mister Jones.

L’événement Keziah Jones Metz a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ