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LA GACILIENNE Parking Artémisia La Gacilly

LA GACILIENNE Parking Artémisia La Gacilly dimanche 7 juin 2026.

Lieu : Parking Artémisia

Adresse : 5 avenue des Archers

Ville : 56200 La Gacilly

Département : Morbihan

Début : dimanche 7 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 7 juin 2026

Heure de début : 09:30:00

Tarif :

La Gacilly

LA GACILIENNE

Parking Artémisia 5 avenue des Archers La Gacilly Morbihan

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-07 09:30:00
fin : 2026-06-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-07

Marche, course de 6 km accessible à tous ou 10 km
Balade motos
Villages mieux vivre pendant et après le cancer
Restauration, buvette, jeux en bois, animations musicales   .

Parking Artémisia 5 avenue des Archers La Gacilly 56200 Morbihan Bretagne +33 6 63 72 08 19 

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English :

L’événement LA GACILIENNE La Gacilly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par OT MALESTROIT Destination Brocéliande

À voir aussi à La Gacilly (Morbihan)