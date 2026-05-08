LA GACILIENNE Parking Artémisia La Gacilly
LA GACILIENNE Parking Artémisia La Gacilly dimanche 7 juin 2026.
La Gacilly
LA GACILIENNE
Parking Artémisia 5 avenue des Archers La Gacilly Morbihan
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-07 09:30:00
fin : 2026-06-07 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-07
Marche, course de 6 km accessible à tous ou 10 km
Balade motos
Villages mieux vivre pendant et après le cancer
Restauration, buvette, jeux en bois, animations musicales .
Parking Artémisia 5 avenue des Archers La Gacilly 56200 Morbihan Bretagne +33 6 63 72 08 19
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement LA GACILIENNE La Gacilly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par OT MALESTROIT Destination Brocéliande
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