La Lyre prend l’air Orbigny
La Lyre prend l’air Orbigny vendredi 29 mai 2026.
La Lyre prend l’air
Hameau les Bûcherons Orbigny Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-29 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Venez nous rejoindre au concert la Lyre prend l’air délocalisé dans le hameau des Bûcherons.
Hameau les Bûcherons Orbigny 37460 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 71 72 66
English :
Come and join us at the La Lyre prend l’air concert in the hamlet of Les Bûcherons.
L’événement La Lyre prend l’air Orbigny a été mis à jour le 2026-03-05 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire