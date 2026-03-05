La Lyre prend l’air

Hameau les Bûcherons Orbigny Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-29 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-29 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Venez nous rejoindre au concert la Lyre prend l’air délocalisé dans le hameau des Bûcherons.

Venez nous rejoindre au concert la Lyre prend l’air délocalisé dans le hameau des Bûcherons. .

Hameau les Bûcherons Orbigny 37460 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 71 72 66

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and join us at the La Lyre prend l’air concert in the hamlet of Les Bûcherons.

L’événement La Lyre prend l’air Orbigny a été mis à jour le 2026-03-05 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire