La nuit des étoiles Châteaudun
samedi 8 août 2026 · Châteaudun
Informations pratiques
Châteaudun
La nuit des étoiles
Parc Léo-Lagrange Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 16:00:00
fin : 2026-08-08
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Le Club Ciel Section Astronomie de l’Amicale Laïque de Châteaudun vous invite à participer aux Nuits des Étoiles !
Venez découvrir les merveilles du ciel, partager un moment convivial et vous initier à l’astronomie en famille ou entre passionnés.
Informations et renseignements par mail.
.
Parc Léo-Lagrange Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire clubastrociel28@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Astronomy Section of the Club Ciel at the Amicale La%EFque in Ch%E2teaudun invites you to participate in the Nights of the Stars!
Come discover the wonders of the sky, enjoy a friendly gathering, and learn about astronomy with your family or fellow enthusiasts.
For more information, please contact us by email.
L’événement La nuit des étoiles Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN
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