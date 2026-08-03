Informations pratiques

Châteaudun

La nuit des étoiles

Parc Léo-Lagrange Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-08 16:00:00

fin : 2026-08-08

Date(s) :

2026-08-08

Le Club Ciel Section Astronomie de l’Amicale Laïque de Châteaudun vous invite à participer aux Nuits des Étoiles !

Venez découvrir les merveilles du ciel, partager un moment convivial et vous initier à l’astronomie en famille ou entre passionnés.

Informations et renseignements par mail.

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Parc Léo-Lagrange Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire clubastrociel28@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Astronomy Section of the Club Ciel at the Amicale La%EFque in Ch%E2teaudun invites you to participate in the Nights of the Stars!

Come discover the wonders of the sky, enjoy a friendly gathering, and learn about astronomy with your family or fellow enthusiasts.

For more information, please contact us by email.

L’événement La nuit des étoiles Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN