UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Châteaudun

La nuit des étoiles Châteaudun

samedi 8 août 2026 · Châteaudun

La nuit des étoiles Châteaudun

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 8 août 2026
Fin
samedi 8 août 2026
Heure de début
16:00:00
Adresse
Parc Léo-Lagrange
Ville
28200 Châteaudun
Département
Eure-et-Loir
Tarif

Châteaudun

La nuit des étoiles

Parc Léo-Lagrange Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 16:00:00
fin : 2026-08-08

Date(s) :
2026-08-08

Le Club Ciel Section Astronomie de l’Amicale Laïque de Châteaudun vous invite à participer aux Nuits des Étoiles !
Venez découvrir les merveilles du ciel, partager un moment convivial et vous initier à l’astronomie en famille ou entre passionnés.
Informations et renseignements par mail.
  .

Parc Léo-Lagrange Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire   clubastrociel28@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Astronomy Section of the Club Ciel at the Amicale La%EFque in Ch%E2teaudun invites you to participate in the Nights of the Stars!
Come discover the wonders of the sky, enjoy a friendly gathering, and learn about astronomy with your family or fellow enthusiasts.
For more information, please contact us by email.

L’événement La nuit des étoiles Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-07-31 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN

À voir aussi à Chateaudun (Eure-et-Loir)