Informations pratiques

Canet-en-Roussillon

LA PRESSE EST UNANIME

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30 – 30 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-03-13 20:30:00

fin : 2027-03-13 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-03-13

Une comédie satirique du monde médiatique !

Un tourbillon d’humour et de quiproquos qui vous fera voir la critique d’un autre œil !

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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A satirical comedy about the media world!

A whirlwind of humor and misunderstandings that will make you see criticism in a whole new light!

L’événement LA PRESSE EST UNANIME Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par MAIRIE CANET