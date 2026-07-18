UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon

LA PRESSE EST UNANIME Canet-en-Roussillon

samedi 13 mars 2027 · Canet-en-Roussillon

LA PRESSE EST UNANIME Canet-en-Roussillon

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 13 mars 2027
Fin
samedi 13 mars 2027
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
3 Rue Joseph Lafon
Ville
66140 Canet-en-Roussillon
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
30 30 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Canet-en-Roussillon

LA PRESSE EST UNANIME

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30 – 30 –

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-03-13 20:30:00
fin : 2027-03-13 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2027-03-13

Une comédie satirique du monde médiatique !
Un tourbillon d’humour et de quiproquos qui vous fera voir la critique d’un autre œil !
  .

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A satirical comedy about the media world!
A whirlwind of humor and misunderstandings that will make you see criticism in a whole new light!

L’événement LA PRESSE EST UNANIME Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par MAIRIE CANET

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)