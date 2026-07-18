LA PRESSE EST UNANIME Canet-en-Roussillon
samedi 13 mars 2027 · Canet-en-Roussillon
Informations pratiques
Canet-en-Roussillon
LA PRESSE EST UNANIME
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 30 – 30 –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-03-13 20:30:00
fin : 2027-03-13 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2027-03-13
Une comédie satirique du monde médiatique !
Un tourbillon d’humour et de quiproquos qui vous fera voir la critique d’un autre œil !
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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A satirical comedy about the media world!
A whirlwind of humor and misunderstandings that will make you see criticism in a whole new light!
L’événement LA PRESSE EST UNANIME Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par MAIRIE CANET
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