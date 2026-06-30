UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon

LA ROSE CANETOISE Canet-en-Roussillon

samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon

LA ROSE CANETOISE Canet-en-Roussillon

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 3 octobre 2026
Fin
samedi 3 octobre 2026
Heure de début
08:30:00
Adresse
Théâtre de la Mer Espace Méditerranée
Ville
66140 Canet-en-Roussillon
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Canet-en-Roussillon

LA ROSE CANETOISE

Théâtre de la Mer Espace Méditerranée Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-10-03 08:30:00
fin : 2026-10-03 13:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-10-03 2026-10-04

Cette année, c’est la 12ème édition de la Rose Canétoise !

Nous vous attendons nombreux pour ce bel évènement. Tous les bénéfices seront reversés à la Ligue contre le cancer.
  .

Théâtre de la Mer Espace Méditerranée Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie   larose@canetenroussillon.fr

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English :

This year marks the 12th edition of the Rose Can%E9toise!

We hope to see many of you at this wonderful event. All proceeds will be donated to the League Against Cancer.

L’événement LA ROSE CANETOISE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par MAIRIE CANET

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)