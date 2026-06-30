Informations pratiques

Canet-en-Roussillon

LA ROSE CANETOISE

Théâtre de la Mer Espace Méditerranée Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-10-03 08:30:00

fin : 2026-10-03 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-03 2026-10-04

Cette année, c’est la 12ème édition de la Rose Canétoise !

Nous vous attendons nombreux pour ce bel évènement. Tous les bénéfices seront reversés à la Ligue contre le cancer.

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Théâtre de la Mer Espace Méditerranée Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie larose@canetenroussillon.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

This year marks the 12th edition of the Rose Can%E9toise!

We hope to see many of you at this wonderful event. All proceeds will be donated to the League Against Cancer.

L’événement LA ROSE CANETOISE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par MAIRIE CANET