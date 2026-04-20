Thionville

Lab-Fest #2

1 chemin du Leidt Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-08

fin : 2026-05-09

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

Le festival LAB-FEST deuxième du nom ouvrira se portes aux poly curieux musicaux de la région.

Au fourneaux, les savants fous de Collectif du Bruit et Band On The Run vous ont concocté une programmation incroyable, pleine de découverte et d’artistes émergents.Tout public

15 .

1 chemin du Leidt Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 88 29 53 led@mairie-thionville.fr

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English :

The second LAB-FEST festival opens its doors to the region’s musically curious.

In the kitchen, the mad scientists of Collectif du Bruit and Band On The Run have concocted an incredible program, full of discoveries and emerging artists.

L’événement Lab-Fest #2 Thionville a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME