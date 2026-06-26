L’ART D’AVOIR TOUJOURS RAISON | MÉTHODE SIMPLE, RAPIDE ET INFAILLIBLE POUR REMPORTER UNE ÉLECTION | SÉBASTIEN VALIGNAT LOGAN DE CARVALHO Sète
L’ART D’AVOIR TOUJOURS RAISON | MÉTHODE SIMPLE, RAPIDE ET INFAILLIBLE POUR REMPORTER UNE ÉLECTION | SÉBASTIEN VALIGNAT LOGAN DE CARVALHO Sète vendredi 5 février 2027.
Sète
L’ART D’AVOIR TOUJOURS RAISON | MÉTHODE SIMPLE, RAPIDE ET INFAILLIBLE POUR REMPORTER UNE ÉLECTION | SÉBASTIEN VALIGNAT LOGAN DE CARVALHO
Avenue Victor Hugo Sète Hérault
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 27 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-02-05
fin : 2027-02-05
Date(s) :
2027-02-05
Dans ce spectacle jubilatoire et plein d’ironie, deux scientifiques prétendent avoir trouvé une méthode pour remporter n’importe quelle élection.
Dans ce spectacle jubilatoire et plein d’ironie, deux scientifiques prétendent avoir trouvé une méthode pour remporter n’importe quelle élection. S’encombrant assez peu d’éthique, ils transmettent à un parterre de futurs candidats (le public) tous les outils nécessaires pour réussir une campagne. Un exercice d’utilité publique.
En savoir plus www.tmsete.com .
Avenue Victor Hugo Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 74 02 02 billetterie@tmsete.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
In this exhilarating and ironic show, two scientists claim to have discovered a method for winning any election.
L’événement L’ART D’AVOIR TOUJOURS RAISON | MÉTHODE SIMPLE, RAPIDE ET INFAILLIBLE POUR REMPORTER UNE ÉLECTION | SÉBASTIEN VALIGNAT LOGAN DE CARVALHO Sète a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 Office de Tourisme Archipel de Thau
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