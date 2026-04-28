Lamalou-les-Bains

LE 5 A 7 DES BONS PLANS DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME

Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-28

fin : 2026-06-02

Date(s) :

2026-04-28 2026-05-05 2026-05-12 2026-05-19 2026-05-26 2026-06-02 2026-06-09 2026-06-16 2026-06-23 2026-06-30 2026-07-07 2026-07-14 2026-07-21 2026-07-28 2026-08-04 2026-08-11 2026-08-18 2026-08-25 2026-09-01 2026-09-08

Le 5 à 7 des bons plans de l’office de tourisme suivi d’une dégustation de produits locaux.

De 17h à 19h RDV à l’Office de Tourisme

Inscription obligatoire au 04 67 95 70 91. Nombre de places limité.

Le 5 à 7 des bons plans de l’office de tourisme suivi d’une dégustation de produits locaux.

De 17h à 19h RDV à l’Office de Tourisme

Inscription obligatoire au 04 67 95 70 91. Nombre de places limité. .

Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 95 70 91 lamaloulesbains@tourisme-grandorb.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : LE 5 A 7 DES BONS PLANS DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME

The 5 à 7 of good tips from the tourist office followed by a tasting of local products.

5pm to 7pm RDV at the Tourist Office

Registration required on 04 67 95 70 91. Limited number of places.

L’événement LE 5 A 7 DES BONS PLANS DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB