Le chœur de l’Aunis chante Chilcott et Purcell Eglise Sainte Madeleine Châtelaillon-Plage

Châtelaillon-Plage

Le chœur de l’Aunis chante Chilcott et Purcell

Eglise Sainte Madeleine 6 rue de Barbezieux Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03 18:30:00

fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Concert du Chœur de l’Aunis avec la participation du Conservatoire Aunis Sud, sous la direction de Svetlana Juchereau, avec les solistes Rebecca Sørensen et Mowgli Laps.

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Eglise Sainte Madeleine 6 rue de Barbezieux Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

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English :

Concert by the Ch?ur de l’Aunis with the participation of the Conservatoire Aunis Sud, conducted by Svetlana Juchereau, with soloists Rebecca Sørensen and Mowgli Laps.

L’événement Le chœur de l’Aunis chante Chilcott et Purcell Châtelaillon-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par Office de Tourisme de Châtelaillon-Plage