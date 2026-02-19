LE COIN DES PARENTS ATELIER MOTRICITÉ LIBRE Villefort
La Loco-Motive 48 vous propose un atelier motricité libre (0 à 6 ans) samedi 20 juin de 10h à 11h30 à la micro-crèche de Villefort. Un espace adapté pour laisser les enfants explorer, bouger et grandir à leur rythme. Réservations et infos Pauline 06 81 93 15 00
micro crèche Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 81 93 15 00 contact@loco48.fr
English :
Loco-Motive 48 offers a free motor skills workshop (0-6 years) on Saturday June 20 from 10am to 11:30am at the Villefort micro-crèche. A space adapted to let children explore, move and grow at their own pace. Bookings and info: Pauline ? 06 81 93 15 00
