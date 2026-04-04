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LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE Nice

LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE Nice

LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE Nice jeudi 27 mai 2027.

Lieu : PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE

Adresse : 163 Bd du Mercantour

Ville : 06000 Nice

Département : 06

Début : 2027-05-27

Fin : 2027-05-27

Heure de début : 20:00

LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES Début : 2027-05-27 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.

PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE 163 Bd du Mercantour 06000 Nice 06

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