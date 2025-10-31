Le Marché d’été Thionville

Le Marché d’été

Les Marchés du NEST ? Des spectacles et des produits de saison au même endroit, pour nourrir le corps et l’esprit ! Venez fêter le solstice d’été avec Philippe Durand qui vous parlera du Larzac et Raphaëlle Bouvier et Charlotte Perrin de Boussac qui vous parleront de parentalité. Retrouvez également Thierry Combe et Martine Waniowski, artistes fil rouge des Marchés.Tout public

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 82 14 92 infos@nest-theatre.fr

English :

The NEST Markets? Shows and seasonal produce all in one place, to nourish body and soul! Come and celebrate the summer solstice with Philippe Durand, who will talk about Larzac, and Raphaëlle Bouvier and Charlotte Perrin de Boussac, who will talk about parenthood. Thierry Combe and Martine Waniowski will also be on hand, as the main artists of the Marchés.

German :

Die Märkte des NEST? Aufführungen und saisonale Produkte am selben Ort, um Körper und Geist zu nähren! Feiern Sie die Sommersonnenwende mit Philippe Durand, der Ihnen vom Larzac erzählt, und Raphaëlle Bouvier und Charlotte Perrin de Boussac, die Ihnen etwas über Elternschaft erzählen. Thierry Combe und Martine Waniowski, die Künstler, die sich wie ein roter Faden durch die Märkte ziehen, sind ebenfalls anwesend.

Italiano :

I mercati NEST? Prodotti di stagione in un unico luogo, per nutrire il corpo e l’anima! Venite a festeggiare il solstizio d’estate con Philippe Durand, che parlerà del Larzac, e Raphaëlle Bouvier e Charlotte Perrin de Boussac, che parleranno della genitorialità. Anche Thierry Combe e Martine Waniowski saranno tra gli artisti presenti ai Mercati.

Espanol :

¿Los mercados NEST? Espectáculos y productos de temporada en un mismo lugar, ¡para alimentar el cuerpo y el alma! Venga a celebrar el solsticio de verano con Philippe Durand, que hablará del Larzac, y Raphaëlle Bouvier y Charlotte Perrin de Boussac, que hablarán de la paternidad. Thierry Combe y Martine Waniowski también serán algunos de los artistas presentes en los Mercados.

