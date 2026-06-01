LE PHOTOGRAPHE S’EXPRIME DIOS LOS BENDIGA, CHARLOTTE PENSAMIENTO DUNIYA Muret
LE PHOTOGRAPHE S’EXPRIME DIOS LOS BENDIGA, CHARLOTTE PENSAMIENTO DUNIYA Muret mardi 23 juin 2026.
Muret
LE PHOTOGRAPHE S’EXPRIME DIOS LOS BENDIGA, CHARLOTTE PENSAMIENTO
DUNIYA 128 Avenue Saint-Germier Muret Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-23 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-23 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-23
Diaporama de photos de la série Dios los bendiga de Charlotte Pensamiento.
À Medellín, Dios los bendiga, qu’on soit croyants ou non, c’est une expression symbolique pour manifester son affection, son amitié, sa préoccupation pour l’autre. C’est aussi signifier avec tendresse son impuissance face aux évènements de la vie. On le prononce quand on s’en va d’un groupe, pour dire au revoir, comme on brandit une amulette ; par habitude, comme protection. .
DUNIYA 128 Avenue Saint-Germier Muret 31600 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 7 83 99 67 96 duniyamuret@gmail.com
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English :
Slideshow of photos from the Dios los bendiga series by Charlotte Pensamiento.
L’événement LE PHOTOGRAPHE S’EXPRIME DIOS LOS BENDIGA, CHARLOTTE PENSAMIENTO Muret a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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