Lectures sous l’arbre Salle Le Calibert Mazet-Saint-Voy

Lectures sous l’arbre

Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy Haute-Loire

Début : 2026-08-18

fin : 2026-08-18

2026-08-18

14h Table-ronde autour de Paul Ricoeur animé par V. Cachard. Avec M. Fabreguet, C. Galland, J-M Ghitti et P-O Monteil. 10€

16h Conférence de Marie Grand autour de son ouvrage Géographie de l’amour. Une autre histoire du Bon Samaritain . 10€

Salle Le Calibert Chemin du Bruas Mazet-Saint-Voy 43520 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 61 89 68 29 infos@lectures-sous-larbre.com

English :

2pm: Round-table discussion on Paul Ricoeur, moderated by V. Cachard. With M. Fabreguet, C. Galland, J-M Ghitti and P-O Monteil. 10?

4pm: Lecture by Marie Grand on her book Géographie de l’amour. Another story of the Good Samaritan . 10?

