Béziers

L’ÉLOGE DU BLANC PAR LILIAN EUZÉBY

9 rue du Capus Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-04

fin : 2026-06-27

Date(s) :

2026-06-04

Dans l’ancien palais épiscopal de Béziers, Lilian Euzéby expose des peintures sur la Méditerranée et les mythes gréco-latins. Rencontre avec l’artiste le 12 juin.

Dans l’ancien palais épiscopal de Béziers, Lilian Euzéby présente de récentes peintures grand format. Toutes évoquent la mer Méditerranée éternelle et les mythes fondateurs de notre culture gréco-latine.

Rencontre avec l’artiste le vendredi 12 juin à 15h30. .

9 rue du Capus Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 81 60 musees@beziers.fr

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English : L’ÉLOGE DU BLANC PAR LILIAN EUZÉBY

Lilian Euzéby exhibits paintings of the Mediterranean and Greco-Latin myths in the former episcopal palace in Béziers. Meet the artist on June 12.

L’événement L’ÉLOGE DU BLANC PAR LILIAN EUZÉBY Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-05-01 par 34 ADT34