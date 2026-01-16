Les Brunchs du Dimanche au Roof The Roof Vercors Bourg-de-Péage

Les Brunchs du Dimanche au Roof

The Roof Vercors 155 allée des deux soeurs Bourg-de-Péage Drôme

Tarif : – – 12 EUR

Brunch végé ou carné (petit format)

Date :

Début : 2026-02-08 11:00:00

fin : 2026-04-12 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-08 2026-03-08 2026-04-12 2026-05-10 2026-06-14

Les brunch reviennent au Roof !

Rendez-vous chaque 2nd dimanche du mois, de 11h à 14h, pour un moment gourmand et convivial

Sucré, salé, chaud ou frais — tout y est pour bien finir le week-end !

The Roof Vercors 155 allée des deux soeurs Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 05 38 22 evenement-vercors@theroof.fr

English :

Brunch is back at the Roof!

Join us every 2nd Sunday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for a delicious and convivial brunch

Sweet, savory, hot or fresh? it’s all there to end the weekend on a high note!

L’événement Les Brunchs du Dimanche au Roof Bourg-de-Péage a été mis à jour le 2026-01-16 par Valence Romans Tourisme