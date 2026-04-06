Les graines du nous SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan
Les graines du nous SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan samedi 2 mai 2026.
Campan
Les graines du nous
SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche, Gripp Campan Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-02 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-02 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-02
Rencontre régionale pour pratiquer l’éducation émotionnelle et social
Durant cette journée, l’association Les graines du nous vous propose de comprendre et de
mettre en place l’éducation émotionnelle et sociale. Le midi, il y aura un pique-nique partagé ainsi
qu’un temps de partage en fin de journée.
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SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche, Gripp Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97 bb.culturel@gmail.com
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English :
Regional meeting to practice emotional and social education
During this day, the association Les graines du nous offers you the opportunity to understand and implement
emotional and social education. At lunchtime, there will be a shared picnic
and a time for sharing at the end of the day.
L’événement Les graines du nous Campan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-06 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65
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