Les graines du nous SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan

Campan

Les graines du nous

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche, Gripp Campan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-02 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-02 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-02

Rencontre régionale pour pratiquer l’éducation émotionnelle et social

Durant cette journée, l’association Les graines du nous vous propose de comprendre et de

mettre en place l’éducation émotionnelle et sociale. Le midi, il y aura un pique-nique partagé ainsi

qu’un temps de partage en fin de journée.

.

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche, Gripp Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97 bb.culturel@gmail.com

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English :

Regional meeting to practice emotional and social education

During this day, the association Les graines du nous offers you the opportunity to understand and implement

emotional and social education. At lunchtime, there will be a shared picnic

and a time for sharing at the end of the day.

L’événement Les graines du nous Campan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-06 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65