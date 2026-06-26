LES MIDIS DES HALLES FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026 Béziers
LES MIDIS DES HALLES FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026 Béziers jeudi 13 août 2026.
Béziers
LES MIDIS DES HALLES FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026
place Pierre Sémard Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-13
fin : 2026-08-16
Date(s) :
2026-08-13
Pendant la Feria de Béziers, les Halles prennent des airs de salle de concert ! Profitez de prestations musicales en direct le temps d’un marché ou d’une pause gourmande.
Pendant la Feria de Béziers, les Halles prennent des airs de salle de concert ! Profitez de prestations musicales en direct le temps d’un marché ou d’une pause gourmande.
Jeudi 13 août
– 11h Temperamento Andaluz (flamenco)
– 15h à 17h J-Lauw (DJ set)
Vendredi 14 août
– 11h Apollo Fish (live)
– 15h à 17h J-Lauw ( DJ set)
Samedi 15 août
– 11h Pena Colada (Banda)
– 15h à 18h J-Lauw (DJ set)
– 18h à 20h Kazy Lambert (DJ set)
– 20h à 23h Bastien Castel (DJ set)
Dimanche 16 août
– 11h Betty Argo (live)
– 15h à 17h J-Lauw (DJ set)
Entrée libre. .
place Pierre Sémard Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 74 32 99 27 beziers@biltoki.com
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English : LES MIDIS DES HALLES FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026
During the Béziers Feria, Les Halles takes on the atmosphere of a concert hall! Enjoy live music while you shop or take a break to enjoy some delicious food.
L’événement LES MIDIS DES HALLES FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026 Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 ADT34
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