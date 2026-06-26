Béziers

LES MIDIS DES HALLES FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026

place Pierre Sémard Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-13

fin : 2026-08-16

Date(s) :

2026-08-13

Pendant la Feria de Béziers, les Halles prennent des airs de salle de concert ! Profitez de prestations musicales en direct le temps d’un marché ou d’une pause gourmande.

Pendant la Feria de Béziers, les Halles prennent des airs de salle de concert ! Profitez de prestations musicales en direct le temps d’un marché ou d’une pause gourmande.

Jeudi 13 août

– 11h Temperamento Andaluz (flamenco)

– 15h à 17h J-Lauw (DJ set)

Vendredi 14 août

– 11h Apollo Fish (live)

– 15h à 17h J-Lauw ( DJ set)

Samedi 15 août

– 11h Pena Colada (Banda)

– 15h à 18h J-Lauw (DJ set)

– 18h à 20h Kazy Lambert (DJ set)

– 20h à 23h Bastien Castel (DJ set)

Dimanche 16 août

– 11h Betty Argo (live)

– 15h à 17h J-Lauw (DJ set)

Entrée libre. .

place Pierre Sémard Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 74 32 99 27 beziers@biltoki.com

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English : LES MIDIS DES HALLES FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026

During the Béziers Feria, Les Halles takes on the atmosphere of a concert hall! Enjoy live music while you shop or take a break to enjoy some delicious food.

L’événement LES MIDIS DES HALLES FERIA DE BÉZIERS 2026 Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 ADT34