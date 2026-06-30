LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ANDREI FREIDINE Béziers
LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ANDREI FREIDINE Béziers jeudi 21 janvier 2027.
Béziers
LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ANDREI FREIDINE
allées Paul Riquet Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-01-21
fin : 2027-01-21
Date(s) :
2027-01-21
Andrei Freidine et son élève proposent un moment complice autour de la clarinette, instrument proche de la voix humaine, riche en timbres et émotions.
Andrei Freidine et son élève proposent un moment complice autour de la clarinette, instrument proche de la voix humaine, riche en timbres et émotions. .
allées Paul Riquet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 82 billetterie.theatre@beziers.fr
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English : LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ANDREI FREIDINE
Andrei Freidine and his student invite you to enjoy an intimate moment with the clarinet, an instrument that closely resembles the human voice and is rich in timbres and emotions.
L’événement LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ANDREI FREIDINE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 ADT34
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