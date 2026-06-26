Béziers

LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS DUO DU LAC ROUGE

allées Paul Riquet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-05-13

fin : 2027-05-13

Date(s) :

2027-05-13

Un voyage musical où le swing manouche rencontre jazz, groove, pop et musiques latines, entre reprises réinventées et créations originales.

Symon Savignoni et Jérôme Doré forment le Duo du Lac Rouge, un voyage musical où le swing manouche rencontre jazz, groove, pop et musiques latines, entre reprises réinventées et créations originales. .

allées Paul Riquet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 82 billetterie.theatre@beziers.fr

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English : LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS DUO DU LAC ROUGE

A musical journey where Gypsy swing meets jazz, groove, pop, and Latin music, featuring both reimagined covers and original compositions.

L’événement LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS DUO DU LAC ROUGE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 ADT34