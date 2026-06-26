LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MICHAËL SEIGLE Béziers
jeudi 12 novembre 2026 · Béziers
Informations pratiques
Béziers
LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MICHAËL SEIGLE
allées Paul Riquet Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-12
fin : 2026-11-12
Date(s) :
2026-11-12
Michaël Seigle et son élève offrent un moment musical complice, entre émotion et virtuosité, révélant la richesse de l’instrument et du lien de transmission.
Michaël Seigle et son élève offrent un moment musical complice, entre émotion et virtuosité, révélant la richesse de l’instrument et du lien de transmission. .
allées Paul Riquet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 82 billetterie.theatre@beziers.fr
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English : LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MICHAËL SEIGLE
Michaël Seigle and his student offer an intimate musical experience, blending emotion and virtuosity, revealing the richness of the instrument and the bond of musical transmission.
L’événement LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MICHAËL SEIGLE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 ADT34
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