UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Béziers

LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MICHAËL SEIGLE Béziers

jeudi 12 novembre 2026 · Béziers

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 12 novembre 2026
Fin
jeudi 12 novembre 2026
Adresse
allées Paul Riquet
Ville
34500 Béziers
Département
Hérault
Tarif
5 5 5

Béziers

LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MICHAËL SEIGLE

allées Paul Riquet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-12
fin : 2026-11-12

Date(s) :
2026-11-12

Michaël Seigle et son élève offrent un moment musical complice, entre émotion et virtuosité, révélant la richesse de l’instrument et du lien de transmission.
Michaël Seigle et son élève offrent un moment musical complice, entre émotion et virtuosité, révélant la richesse de l’instrument et du lien de transmission.   .

allées Paul Riquet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 82  billetterie.theatre@beziers.fr

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English : LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MICHAËL SEIGLE

Michaël Seigle and his student offer an intimate musical experience, blending emotion and virtuosity, revealing the richness of the instrument and the bond of musical transmission.

L’événement LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MICHAËL SEIGLE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 ADT34

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