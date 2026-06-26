Informations pratiques

Béziers

LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MICHAËL SEIGLE

allées Paul Riquet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-12

fin : 2026-11-12

Date(s) :

2026-11-12

Michaël Seigle et son élève offrent un moment musical complice, entre émotion et virtuosité, révélant la richesse de l’instrument et du lien de transmission.

Michaël Seigle et son élève offrent un moment musical complice, entre émotion et virtuosité, révélant la richesse de l’instrument et du lien de transmission. .

allées Paul Riquet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 82 billetterie.theatre@beziers.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MICHAËL SEIGLE

Michaël Seigle and his student offer an intimate musical experience, blending emotion and virtuosity, revealing the richness of the instrument and the bond of musical transmission.

L’événement LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS MICHAËL SEIGLE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 ADT34