UnidiversUNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ORILLAS Béziers

LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ORILLAS Béziers jeudi 10 décembre 2026.

Adresse
allées Paul Riquet
Ville
34500 Béziers
Département
Hérault
Début
jeudi 10 décembre 2026
Fin
jeudi 10 décembre 2026
Tarif
5 5 5

Béziers

LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ORILLAS

allées Paul Riquet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-10
fin : 2026-12-10

Date(s) :
2026-12-10

Gabriel Fernandez et Daniel Moreau proposent un répertoire de compositions et d’arrangements originaux, nourris de jazz et de musiques latines, porté par un esprit voyageur ouvert à d’autres horizons.
Gabriel Fernandez et Daniel Moreau proposent un répertoire de compositions et d’arrangements originaux, nourris de jazz et de musiques latines, porté par un esprit voyageur ouvert à d’autres horizons.   .

allées Paul Riquet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 82  billetterie.theatre@beziers.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ORILLAS

Gabriel Fernandez and Daniel Moreau present a repertoire of original compositions and arrangements, drawing inspiration from jazz and Latin music, and driven by a spirit of adventure open to new horizons.

L’événement LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ORILLAS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 ADT34

À voir aussi à Béziers (Hérault)