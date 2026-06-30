Béziers

LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ORILLAS

allées Paul Riquet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-10

fin : 2026-12-10

Date(s) :

2026-12-10

Gabriel Fernandez et Daniel Moreau proposent un répertoire de compositions et d’arrangements originaux, nourris de jazz et de musiques latines, porté par un esprit voyageur ouvert à d’autres horizons.

Gabriel Fernandez et Daniel Moreau proposent un répertoire de compositions et d’arrangements originaux, nourris de jazz et de musiques latines, porté par un esprit voyageur ouvert à d’autres horizons. .

allées Paul Riquet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 82 billetterie.theatre@beziers.fr

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English : LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ORILLAS

Gabriel Fernandez and Daniel Moreau present a repertoire of original compositions and arrangements, drawing inspiration from jazz and Latin music, and driven by a spirit of adventure open to new horizons.

L’événement LES RENCONTRES SANDWICHS ORILLAS Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 ADT34