UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Blain

LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE Quai Surcouf Blain

mardi 25 août 2026 · Quai Surcouf · Blain

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 25 août 2026
Fin
mardi 25 août 2026
Heure de début
17:00:00
Lieu
Quai Surcouf
Adresse
Le port
Ville
44130 Blain
Département
Loire-Atlantique
Tarif

Blain

LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE

Quai Surcouf Le port Blain Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-25 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-25

Date(s) :
2026-08-25

À 17h, arrivée des bateaux au port. À 19h, le festival de jazz et belle plaisance propose un concert dans la cour du château de Blain, avec les artistes Birthday, Brass Band, Antonin Leymarie et Morphing. Gratuit.
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Quai Surcouf Le port Blain 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire  

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English :

%C0 5:00 p.m., boats arrive at the port. %C0 7:00 p.m., the Jazz and Yachting Festival presents a concert in the courtyard of the Château de Blain, featuring the artists Birthday, Brass Band, Antonin Leymarie, and Morphing. Free admission.

L’événement LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE Blain a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt

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