LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE Quai Surcouf Blain
mardi 25 août 2026 · Quai Surcouf · Blain
Informations pratiques
Blain
LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE
Quai Surcouf Le port Blain Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-25 17:00:00
fin : 2026-08-25
Date(s) :
2026-08-25
À 17h, arrivée des bateaux au port. À 19h, le festival de jazz et belle plaisance propose un concert dans la cour du château de Blain, avec les artistes Birthday, Brass Band, Antonin Leymarie et Morphing. Gratuit.
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Quai Surcouf Le port Blain 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
%C0 5:00 p.m., boats arrive at the port. %C0 7:00 p.m., the Jazz and Yachting Festival presents a concert in the courtyard of the Château de Blain, featuring the artists Birthday, Brass Band, Antonin Leymarie, and Morphing. Free admission.
L’événement LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE Blain a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt
À voir aussi à Blain (Loire-Atlantique)
- CONCERT SOIRÉE D’OUVERTURE Blain 18 juillet 2026
- FÊTE DU PAIN Saint Omer de Blain Blain 2 août 2026
- FOIRE AUX LIVRES Salle des Fêtes Blain 11 octobre 2026