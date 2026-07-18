LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE Quai Surcouf Blain

Informations pratiques

Blain

LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE

Quai Surcouf Le port Blain Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-25 17:00:00

fin : 2026-08-25

Date(s) :

2026-08-25

À 17h, arrivée des bateaux au port. À 19h, le festival de jazz et belle plaisance propose un concert dans la cour du château de Blain, avec les artistes Birthday, Brass Band, Antonin Leymarie et Morphing. Gratuit.

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Quai Surcouf Le port Blain 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

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English :

%C0 5:00 p.m., boats arrive at the port. %C0 7:00 p.m., the Jazz and Yachting Festival presents a concert in the courtyard of the Château de Blain, featuring the artists Birthday, Brass Band, Antonin Leymarie, and Morphing. Free admission.

L’événement LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ERDRE Blain a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt