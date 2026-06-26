LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE RIQUET ATELIER ASB GYM Béziers
LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE RIQUET ATELIER ASB GYM Béziers mercredi 17 février 2027.
Béziers
LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE RIQUET ATELIER ASB GYM
13 boulevard Du Guesclin Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-02-17
fin : 2027-02-17
Date(s) :
2027-02-17
Initiation aux arts acrobatiques équilibre, mains, cannes, tissus et cerceaux aériens, et ateliers de base pour découvrir la discipline.
Initiation aux arts acrobatiques avec l’ASB Gym équilibre, mains, cannes, tissus et cerceaux aériens, et ateliers de base pour découvrir la discipline. .
13 boulevard Du Guesclin Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 82 80 theatredesfranciscains@beziers.fr
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English : LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE RIQUET ATELIER ASB GYM
Introduction to acrobatic arts: balance, handstands, poles, aerial silks, and aerial hoops, as well as basic workshops to explore the discipline.
L’événement LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE RIQUET ATELIER ASB GYM Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 ADT34
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