Informations pratiques

Le Boulou

*LES RUES DU BOULOU, GARDIENNES DE MÉMOIRE

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-17 16:30:00

fin : 2026-09-17

Date(s) :

2026-09-17

VISITE GUIDÉE

Connaissez-vous le nom des rues au Boulou ? Notre guide est là pour vous les faire découvrir. Les secrets de chaque coin de rue, une fontaine cachée et des maisons atypiques de la belle-époque, observez Le Boulou comme vous ne l’avez jamais vu !

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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 00 53 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com

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English :

GUIDED TOUR

Do you know the names of the streets in Le Boulou? Our guide is here to help you discover them. From the secrets hidden around every corner to a hidden fountain and unique Belle Époque-era houses, see Le Boulou as you’ve never seen it before!

L’événement *LES RUES DU BOULOU, GARDIENNES DE MÉMOIRE Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par VALLESPIR TOURISME