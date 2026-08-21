*LES RUES DU BOULOU, GARDIENNES DE MÉMOIRE Le Boulou
jeudi 17 septembre 2026 · Le Boulou
Informations pratiques
Le Boulou
*LES RUES DU BOULOU, GARDIENNES DE MÉMOIRE
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-17 16:30:00
fin : 2026-09-17
Date(s) :
2026-09-17
VISITE GUIDÉE
Connaissez-vous le nom des rues au Boulou ? Notre guide est là pour vous les faire découvrir. Les secrets de chaque coin de rue, une fontaine cachée et des maisons atypiques de la belle-époque, observez Le Boulou comme vous ne l’avez jamais vu !
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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 00 53 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com
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English :
GUIDED TOUR
Do you know the names of the streets in Le Boulou? Our guide is here to help you discover them. From the secrets hidden around every corner to a hidden fountain and unique Belle Époque-era houses, see Le Boulou as you’ve never seen it before!
L’événement *LES RUES DU BOULOU, GARDIENNES DE MÉMOIRE Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
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