Le Barcarès

LES SECRETS DE LA FLORE

Avenue des Dosses Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-18 09:00:00

fin : 2026-09-18 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-18

Sortie nature au Parc des Dosses au Barcarès avec l’association Tambouilles et Vadrouilles, entre étang et Méditerranée. Découverte ludique de la biodiversité locale à travers jeux et ateliers (plantes, oiseaux, insectes). Une balade conviviale et immersive pour mieux comprendre les richesses naturelles du littoral.

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Avenue des Dosses Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 73 11 52 53 maisondeletang@mairie-leucate.fr

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English :

Nature outing to the Parc des Dosses in Le Barcarès with the Tambouilles et Vadrouilles association, between the pond and the Mediterranean. Playful discovery of local biodiversity through games and workshops (plants, birds, insects). A friendly, immersive stroll to better understand the natural riches of the coastline.

L’événement LES SECRETS DE LA FLORE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-05-25 par OT DE PORT BARCARES