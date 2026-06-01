LES SECRETS DE NOS VILLAGES SAINT-PAPOUL Saint-Papoul

Saint-Papoul

LES SECRETS DE NOS VILLAGES SAINT-PAPOUL

5 place Monseigneur de Langle Saint-Papoul Aude

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Début : 2026-06-26 18:30:00

fin : 2026-06-26 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-26

Découvrez les secrets de nos villages contés et racontés par les associations patrimoniales du territoire. Les villages du Lauragais Audois n’auront bientôt plus de secrets pour vous…

Une quinzaine de visites sont programmées cette saison les vendredis soirs pour profiter, à la fraîche, des récits des villageois. Au fil des balades, partez à la découverte des histoires du village, de son cœur historique et de ses anecdotes, qui font la richesse et l’identité de chaque commune. Une dégustation de produits du terroir accompagnée du verre de l’amitié viendra ponctuer ces rendez-vous conviviaux.

Rendez-vous donc les vendredis d’été à 18h30.

Le programme de la visite du 26 Juin à Saint-Papoul vous conduira à la découverte de Saint-Papoul aux XIXᵉ et XXᵉ siècles avec votre guide Amandine Guiraud . À travers l’observation du centre-bourg d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, à partir de cartes postales anciennes, vous pourrez mesurer les transformations qui ont marqué la commune au fil du temps. Cette comparaison avant/après permettra de comprendre les grandes évolutions de la vie du village, de son cœur de bourg et de ses habitants, tout en redécouvrant son histoire à travers des anecdotes et témoignages du passé.

Les Secrets des Villages sont accessibles à tous, gratuits et sans réservation !

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5 place Monseigneur de Langle Saint-Papoul 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 23 05 73 accueil@castelnaudary-tourisme.com

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English :

Discover the secrets of our villages, as told by local heritage organizations. Soon, the villages of the Lauragais Audois region will hold no more secrets for you?

About fifteen tours are scheduled this season on Friday evenings so you can enjoy the villagers’ stories in the cool evening air. As you stroll through the villages, discover their history, their historic centers, and the anecdotes that make up the richness and identity of each community. A tasting of local products accompanied by a glass of friendship will round out these friendly gatherings.

See you on summer Fridays at 6:30 PM.

The itinerary for the June 26 tour in Saint-Papoul will take you on a journey to discover “Saint-Papoul in the 19th and 20th Centuries” with your guide, Amandine Guiraud. By comparing the town center of yesterday and today using old postcards, you’ll be able to see the changes that have shaped the town over time. This before-and-after comparison will help you understand the major changes in village life, its town center, and its residents, while rediscovering its history through anecdotes and stories from the past.

The Secrets of the Villages are open to everyone, free of charge, and no reservation is required!

L’événement LES SECRETS DE NOS VILLAGES SAINT-PAPOUL Saint-Papoul a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par