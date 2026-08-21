Informations pratiques

Le Boulou

*LES THERMES, REFUGE DE FAUNE ET DE FLORE

Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-03 16:30:00

fin : 2026-09-03

Date(s) :

2026-09-03

VISITE GUIDÉE

Au piémont du massif des Albères, se dressent les thermes du Boulou, un espace entièrement dédié au bien-être. Ce lieu est situé au centre d’un havre de paix avec le jardin et la pinède qui s’étendent jusqu’à l’ancienne usine d’embouteillage. Revivez l’histoire des thermes et de l’eau du Boulou lors d’une balade au fil du vent dans un cadre id

.

Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 00 53 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com

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English :

GUIDED TOUR

At the foot of the Albères Mountains stand the Boulou thermal baths, a space entirely dedicated to wellness. This site is situated in the heart of a peaceful haven, with a garden and pine forest stretching all the way to the old bottling plant. Relive the history of the thermal baths and the waters of Le Boulou during a leisurely stroll in an idyllic setting.

L’événement *LES THERMES, REFUGE DE FAUNE ET DE FLORE Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par VALLESPIR TOURISME