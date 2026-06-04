L’été des Curieux Démonstration de poterie antique Parc Archéologique Bliesbruck-Reinheim Bliesbruck

Bliesbruck

L’été des Curieux Démonstration de poterie antique

Parc Archéologique Bliesbruck-Reinheim 1 rue Robert Schuman Bliesbruck Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

3.5

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-07-11 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-11 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

Démonstrations au tour et cuissons au feu de bois de poteries dans les fours reconstitués du Parc archéologique. Un temps fort autour du feu, pour voir la terre se transformer en céramique qui vous permettra de concocter de délicieux petits plats qui raviront vos amis.Tout public

3.5 .

Parc Archéologique Bliesbruck-Reinheim 1 rue Robert Schuman Bliesbruck 57200 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 35 02 20 BLIESBRUCK@culture.moselle.fr

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English :

Pottery wheel demonstrations and wood-fired pottery firing in the reconstructed kilns of the Archaeological Park. A great time around the fire, to see the clay transformed into ceramics that will enable you to concoct delicious little dishes that will delight your friends.

L’événement L’été des Curieux Démonstration de poterie antique Bliesbruck a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES