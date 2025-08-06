L’HEURE DES ASSASSINS Carcassonne

mardi 19 mai 2026.

L’HEURE DES ASSASSINS

33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 32 – 32 – 39 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

2026-05-19 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-19

Date(s) :

2026-05-19

Après le succès du Cercle de Whitechapel et Les voyageurs du crime, Julien Lefebvre récidive avec une nouvelle comédie policière riche en rebondissements dont l’action se situe au début du XXème siècle dans l’univers feutré d’un célèbre théâtre londonien.

La réussite est une chose étrange. Voyez-vous, ce soir, je signe mon retour triomphant en Angleterre.

Tout le gratin de Londres sera là, pourtant il y aura bien un grand absent.

Moi, Philip Somerset.

Vous ne me verrez pas car ce soir, je vais mourir.

Oh détrompez-vous, cela ne me fait pas plaisir ! Au contraire… C’était une si belle soirée, j’étais entouré d’amis chers Katherin ma soeur bien aimée, Hartford mon bras droit, Bram Stoker le directeur du théâtre, Georges Bernard Shaw le dramaturge, Miss Lime mon assistante, Arthur Conan Doyle le célèbre romancier. Pourtant mon meurtrier est forcément parmi eux. Alors Qui ? Qui m’a assassiné ? Et si c’était simplement mon heure ?

Durée 1h30

Avec

Stéphanie BASSIBEY, Pierre-Arnaud JUIN, Ludovic LAROCHE, Ninon LAVALOU, Jérôme PAQUATTE, Nicolas SAINT-GEORGES

33 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

Following the success of Le Cercle de Whitechapel and Les voyageurs du crime, Julien Lefebvre is back with a new detective comedy set in the early 20th century, in the hushed world of a famous London theater.

« Success is a strange thing. You see, tonight marks my triumphant return to England.

All London’s top brass will be there, but there will be one big absentee.

Me, Philip Somerset.

You won’t see me because tonight, I’m going to die.

Oh, don’t get me wrong, I’m not happy about that! On the contrary? It was such a lovely evening, I was surrounded by dear friends: Katherin my beloved sister, Hartford my right-hand man, Bram Stoker the theater director, George Bernard Shaw the playwright, Miss Lime my assistant, Arthur Conan Doyle the famous novelist. Yet my murderer must be among them. So who? Who murdered me? What if it’s just my time? »

Running time: 1h30

With

Stéphanie BASSIBEY, Pierre-Arnaud JUIN, Ludovic LAROCHE, Ninon LAVALOU, Jérôme PAQUATTE, Nicolas SAINT-GEORGES

German :

Nach dem Erfolg von Der Kreis von Whitechapel und Die Reisenden des Verbrechens legt Julien Lefebvre eine neue, wendungsreiche Kriminalkomödie vor, die Anfang des 20. Jahrhunderts in der gediegenen Welt eines berühmten Londoner Theaters spielt.

« Erfolg ist eine seltsame Sache. Sehen Sie, heute Abend werde ich meine triumphale Rückkehr nach England feiern.

Alles, was in London Rang und Namen hat, wird anwesend sein, und doch gibt es einen großen Abwesenden.

Ich, Philip Somerset.

Sie werden mich nicht sehen, denn heute Abend werde ich sterben.

Oh, verstehen Sie mich nicht falsch, das macht mir keine Freude! Im Gegenteil? Es war so ein schöner Abend, ich war von lieben Freunden umgeben: Katherin, meine geliebte Schwester, Hartford, meine rechte Hand, Bram Stoker, der Theaterdirektor, George Bernard Shaw, der Dramatiker, Miss Lime, meine Assistentin, Arthur Conan Doyle, der berühmte Romanautor. Dennoch muss mein Mörder unter ihnen sein. Wer ist es also? Wer hat mich ermordet? Was, wenn es einfach meine Zeit war? »

Dauer: 1,5 Stunden

Mit

Stéphanie BASSIBEY, Pierre-Arnaud JUIN, Ludovic LAROCHE, Ninon LAVALOU, Jérôme PAQUATTE, Nicolas SAINT-GEORGES

Italiano :

Dopo il successo di Whitechapel Circle e Les voyageurs du crime, Julien Lefebvre torna con una nuova commedia poliziesca ricca di colpi di scena, ambientata all’inizio del XX secolo nei silenziosi confini di un famoso teatro londinese.

« Il successo è una cosa strana. Vedete, questa sera segna il mio ritorno trionfale in Inghilterra.

Saranno presenti tutti i vertici di Londra, ma ci sarà un grande assente.

Io, Philip Somerset.

Non mi vedrete, perché stasera morirò.

Oh, non fraintendetemi, non ne sono felice! Al contrario? È stata una serata così bella, ero circondato da cari amici: Katherin la mia amata sorella, Hartford il mio braccio destro, Bram Stoker il regista teatrale, George Bernard Shaw il drammaturgo, la signorina Lime la mia assistente, Arthur Conan Doyle il famoso romanziere. Eppure il mio assassino deve essere tra loro. Allora chi? Chi mi ha ucciso? E se fosse solo il mio tempo?

Durata: 1h30

Interpreti

Stéphanie BASSIBEY, Pierre-Arnaud JUIN, Ludovic LAROCHE, Ninon LAVALOU, Jérôme PAQUATTE, Nicolas SAINT-GEORGES

Espanol :

Tras el éxito de Whitechapel Circle y Les voyageurs du crime, Julien Lefebvre vuelve con una nueva comedia policíaca llena de giros y sorpresas, ambientada a principios del siglo XX en los silenciosos confines de un famoso teatro londinense.

« El éxito es algo extraño. Esta noche es mi regreso triunfal a Inglaterra.

Toda la plana mayor de Londres estará allí, pero habrá un gran ausente.

Yo, Philip Somerset.

No me verás, porque esta noche voy a morir.

Oh, no me malinterpretes, ¡no estoy feliz por eso! Al contrario.. Fue una noche tan encantadora, estaba rodeado de amigos queridos: Katherin mi querida hermana, Hartford mi mano derecha, Bram Stoker el director de teatro, George Bernard Shaw el dramaturgo, Miss Lime mi asistente, Arthur Conan Doyle el famoso novelista. Sin embargo, mi asesino debe estar entre ellos. Entonces, ¿quién? ¿Quién me asesinó? ¿Y si fue sólo mi tiempo?

Duración: 1h30

Protagonistas

Stéphanie BASSIBEY, Pierre-Arnaud JUIN, Ludovic LAROCHE, Ninon LAVALOU, Jérôme PAQUATTE, Nicolas SAINT-GEORGES

